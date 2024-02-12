Every moment Taylor Swift was on TV rooting on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 2024

After performing four nights of the Eras Tour in Tokyo, Taylor Swift arrived in Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in Super Bowl LVIII.

The 14-time Grammy winner shared a box with her friends, Blake Lively and Ice Spice, and the Kelce family, including Travis' mom, Donna Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Swift was first spotted on screen with Lively as the two swayed to Post Malone’s pregame performance of “America the Beautiful.”

The camera captured the "Anti-Hero" singer with expressive reactions throughout the game, particularly when Kelce was making a play.

Swift was also seen on the jumbotron at Allegiant Stadium chugging a drink, but the moment wasn't broadcast on CBS.

In the second quarter, Swift was gasping as Patrick Mahomes completed a 53-yard pass to Mecole Hardman at the 10-yard line. And with nine seconds remaining in the fourth, Swift was repeatedly saying "omg" after Mahomes hit Kelce for a 22-yard gain, leading to a Chiefs' field goal and sending the game into overtime.

After Kansas City scored the winning touchdown, Swift was seen jumping up and down, celebrating with a group hug.

Swift stood with Donna Kelce as the Lombardi Trophy was presented to the Chiefs. She smiled and clapped as Travis Kelce sang Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas" from the podium.

After reuniting on the field, the two embraced and shared a game-winning kiss. Both Kelce and Swift seemed to be near tears, with Swift telling her boyfriend the game was "unbelievable."

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 to bring home the championship for the second year in a row, the first team to go back-to-back in almost 20 years.