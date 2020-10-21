Every resident of Kansas nursing home infected with Covid-19

All 62 residents of a Kansas nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10 have died, health officials said. One resident is in the hospital, and the rest are being quarantined.

The Norton County Health Department announced the outbreak at the Andbe Home in Norton on Monday.

Fifty-one patients are being kept in their rooms at the center in northwestern Kansas, and an unspecified number of staff members have also tested positive. All staff members are being tested, county health officials said.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

"Steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility," the Health Department said in a statement.

A representative of the nursing facility had left for the day and was unavailable for comment Tuesday night. A message was left seeking more details.

Family members of residents have been notified, officials said.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has provided resources to the county, which has a population of around 5,300 people, to help mitigate the outbreak, the county Health Department said.

Covid-19 case numbers have been rising in Kansas and across the Midwest.

Nearly 73,000 cases have been recorded in Kansas, which has had 872 Covid-19 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website, which was last updated Monday morning.

"The numbers are getting worse. You've seen that every week in terms of the prevalence," Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the state health department, said last week at a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka.

Norton is a city of around 2,800 people not far from the Nebraska border.

As of Tuesday night, more than 8 million Covid-19 cases had been recorded across the United States, with more than 222,000 deaths, according to NBC News' count.