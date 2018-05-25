Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

MSNBC's 'Everyday Racism in America': Real stories of racial bias

MSNBC asked people across the country to share personal experiences with racism. Here are some of their stories.
by NBC News /  / Updated 

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

On May 29th, 8,000 Starbucks stores across the country will close for race sensitivity training following last month's arrest of two black men. The same day, MSNBC will open a national dialogue through a town hall hosted by Joy Reid and Chris Hayes to discuss the state of racial bias in society and what can be done to effect change.

Tune in to MSNBC Tuesday May 29 at 9 p.m. ET or stream the event on Twitter @MSNBC. Join in the discussion using #EverydayRacism.

Ahead of the town hall, MSNBC asked people to share personal experiences with racism from microaggressions to explicit actions across the U.S. These are some of the stories we received.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news