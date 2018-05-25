Play Facebook

On May 29th, 8,000 Starbucks stores across the country will close for race sensitivity training following last month's arrest of two black men. The same day, MSNBC will open a national dialogue through a town hall hosted by Joy Reid and Chris Hayes to discuss the state of racial bias in society and what can be done to effect change.

Tune in to MSNBC Tuesday May 29 at 9 p.m. ET or stream the event on Twitter @MSNBC. Join in the discussion using #EverydayRacism.

Ahead of the town hall, MSNBC asked people to share personal experiences with racism from microaggressions to explicit actions across the U.S. These are some of the stories we received.