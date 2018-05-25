Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
INTERACTIVE
News

MSNBC’s ‘Everyday Racism in America’: Real stories of racial bias

by NBC News

advertisement
WATCH LIVE at 9pmET: 'Everyday Racism in America' town hall

On May 29th, 8,000 Starbucks stores across the country will close for race sensitivity training following last month's arrest of two black men. The same day, MSNBC will open a national dialogue through a town hall hosted by Joy Reid and Chris Hayes to discuss the state of racial bias in society and what can be done to effect change.

Tune in to MSNBC Tuesday May 29 at 9 p.m. ET or stream the event on Twitter @MSNBC. Join in the discussion using #EverydayRacism.

advertisement

Ahead of the town hall, MSNBC asked people to share personal experiences with racism from microaggressions to explicit actions across the U.S. These are some of the stories we received.

NBC News
NBC News
Topics News, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story LAPD investigating complaints against ex-USC doctor George Tyndall