Evidence of 'foul play' found as authorities search for Arizona man, stepdaughter, boyfriend

The three were last heard from on Sunday, police said.
Mitchell Mincks, ELissa Landry, David Batten.Chino Valley Police

By Tim Stelloh

Authorities in Arizona were searching Thursday for a missing man, his stepdaughter and her boyfriend after investigators found evidence of “foul play” at the man’s home, police said.

Police in Chino Valley, north of Phoenix, said in a news release that David Batten, 45, Elissa Landry, 28 and Mitchell Mincks, 24, were last seen about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officers discovered the evidence at Batten’s home on Wednesday. It wasn’t clear what they found, but the Chino Valley Police Department opened a criminal investigation, the release said.

Batten, Landry and Mincks may be traveling to Iowa in a Subaru Forester, the release said.

