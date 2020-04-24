By Tim Stelloh
Authorities in Arizona were searching Thursday for a missing man, his stepdaughter and her boyfriend after investigators found evidence of “foul play” at the man’s home, police said.
Police in Chino Valley, north of Phoenix, said in a news release that David Batten, 45, Elissa Landry, 28 and Mitchell Mincks, 24, were last seen about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Officers discovered the evidence at Batten’s home on Wednesday. It wasn’t clear what they found, but the Chino Valley Police Department opened a criminal investigation, the release said.
Batten, Landry and Mincks may be traveling to Iowa in a Subaru Forester, the release said.