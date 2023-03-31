Ex-‘Bachelorette’ contestant arrested on 15 possession of child sexual abuse material charges

A former contestant on “The Bachelorette” has been arrested in Florida on 15 possession of child sexual abuse material charges.

Joshua Tylerbest, 27, who appeared on season 17 of “The Bachelorette,” which aired in 2021 and starred Katie Thurston, was charged last month in Miami-Dade court, records show.

An arrest report by Miami police stated that on March 26, 2022, an investigation was opened into the upload of 50 images/videos of child sexual abuse material to an online account registered to Tylerbest.

A search warrant on Feb. 23 this year led police to discover 15 files on Tylerbest’s phone that met the criteria for child sexual abuse material and he was arrested on 15 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, the report said.

He was later released after posting $5,000 surety bond, online court records show.

He entered a plea of not guilty earlier this month and he is due back in court in June.

NBC News has reached out to his lawyer for comment.

Tylerbest has not commented publicly on the charges and his Instagram account appears to have been deleted.

During his stint on “The Bachelorette” he was eliminated during Week 4 of the season. He was 25 when he was on the show, described as "an IT consultant from Miami" according to his bio on ABC's website.