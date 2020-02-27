Ex-Baltimore mayor sentenced to 3 years in prison for children's book scam

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for a children's book scam that funneled money into her campaign coffers and for personal use.
Pugh, 69, will also have to serve three years of supervised release once she's out of prison, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow.
Federal prosecutors had asked for Pugh to get nearly five years in prison, while defense lawyers suggested a term of one year and a day.
Pugh apologized in a 13-minute video submitted to the court, saying she regretted the actions that led to her pleading guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.
"I just want to apologize to the citizens, to young people, to partners, my friends — everyone I've offended, everyone I've hurt and the city's image, by pleading guilty and being a part of all of this that had led me here today," Pugh said.
"It's created such a ringing negativity on our city. And I know better who I am. But also I know here I am right now. And I accept responsibility. I accept total responsibility. I've pleaded guilty and I'm sorry," she said.
Pugh resigned in early May after federal authorities, who had started investigating her two years earlier, said she arranged for bulk sales of her “Healthy Holly” children's books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks. The money was allegedly directed to her campaign coffers and used to pay for and renovate a new house.
