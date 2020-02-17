Ex-boyfriend arrested in death of celebrity sex therapist Amie Harwick, LAPD says

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested on a murder charge Saturday, police said. Harwick is a former fiancée of comedian Drew Carey.
Image: Dr. Amie Harwick at The Fonda Theater on Oct. 2, 2016 in Los Angeles.
Amie Harwick at the Fonda Theater on Oct. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles.Paul Archuleta / Getty Images file

By Erik Ortiz

Amie Harwick, a celebrity therapist who counseled marriages and wrote about sex and relationships, was killed at her Hollywood Hills home Saturday, and an ex-boyfriend has been arrested in her death, Los Angeles police said.

Officers were called to the home at 1:16 a.m. after a report of a "woman screaming," according to authorities. A roommate of Harwick, 38, met police on the street and said she was being assaulted inside the home.

Officers entered the property and said they found Harwick beneath a third-story balcony with injuries consistent with a fall. The one-time Playboy model was rushed to the hospital and later died from her injuries, police said.

Investigators noted evidence of a struggle in the upstairs of the home and a forced entry into the residence.

"Detectives learned that [the] victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against this person," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. "The restraining order had expired and the victim had seen this former boyfriend two weeks ago."

Police identified the ex-boyfriend as Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Los Angeles' Playa Del Rey neighborhood.

An FBI and LAPD joint fugitive task force arrested him later Saturday on a murder charge. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Drew Carey and Dr. Amie Harwick on Dec. 17, 2017, in Hollywood, California.Michael Bezjian / WireImage file

Police said the case would be presented to prosecutors Wednesday.

Those who knew Harwick remembered the therapist on social media as a caring professional who helped to empower women in their relationships. She authored the 2014 self-help book, "The New Sex Bible for Women," and also grabbed headlines in 2018 for getting engaged to "The Price is Right" host and comedian Drew Carey.

In a 2018 interview with the podcast Holly Randall Unfiltered, Harwick described how Carey supported her in the face of negative comments on social media.

"'I bet she's a gold digger. I bet she's wanting him for this,'" Harwick said in describing the comments. "Actually no, I have my own business and I have a degree."

The pair was engaged for less than a year before calling off the relationship, according to reports.

Carey on Monday tweeted a video of him and Harwick together, and a message to his followers:

Australian model Emily Sears tweeted Sunday that Harwick was her therapist and "changed my life." She added that Harwick dedicated herself to "helping others heal from trauma."

Erik Ortiz is a staff writer for NBC News focusing on racial injustice and social inequality.