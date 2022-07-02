Ex-boyfriend arrested in killing of mother pushing baby in stroller in NYC

An ex-boyfriend has been arrested in the killing of a woman who was shot in the head at point-blank range as she pushed her baby in a stroller in New York City, police said Friday.

Azsia Johnson, 20, was shot in the head around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, in a targeted killing that the city's mayor called horrific.

On Friday police arrested Isaac Argro, 22, who is charged with murder and criminal possession of weapon, the city’s police commissioner, Keechant Sewell, announced.

Argro, of Brooklyn, is Johnson's ex-boyfriend and the father of the baby in the stroller, a spokesman for the New York City Police Department said.

The 3-month-old baby was not harmed in the incident, officials have said.

It was not immediately clear if Argro had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police have said that a gunman dressed in a black sweatshirt and black pants approached the Johnson as she pushed the stroller on East 95th Street and shot her once in the head at close range, and fled on foot.