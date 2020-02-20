The ex-boyfriend accused of throwing celebrity therapist Amie Harwick to her death in Los Angeles on Saturday has been charged with murder and is back behind bars, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was charged Wednesday with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. He was re-arrested on a no-bail warrant, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Pursehouse was arrested Saturday and had been free after posting $2 million bail until Wednesday.
He is accused of throwing Harwick, 38, over a balcony at her Hollywood Hills home.
Police were called to the home shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday after someone reported hearing a woman scream. Officers discovered Harwick beneath a third-story balcony with injuries consistent with a fall, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.
She was taken to a hospital where she died.
The charges filed against Pursehouse make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted, but a decision whether to seek it will be made at a later date, the district attorney’s office said.
Pursehouse is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to the district attorney’s office.
Investigators found signs of a struggle upstairs in Harwick's home. Detectives learned that she had recently expressed fear about the former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against him, police said in a statement this week. The restraining order had expired and Harwick “had seen this former boyfriend two weeks ago," police said.
It did not appear that court records for the case were online Wednesday night, and it was not immediately clear if Pursehouse has an attorney.
Harwick was a therapist who counseled marriages and wrote about sex and relationships. She also authored the 2014 self-help book, "The New Sex Bible for Women."
She was also engaged to "The Price is Right" host and comedian Drew Carey in 2018, but they called off the relationship.
Carey said in a statement this week that he was overcome with grief.
"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime," Carey said. "She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist."