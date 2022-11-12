An-ex California police sergeant faces multiple allegations of sexual assault

An ex-California police sergeant was charged with more than a dozen crimes, including multiple allegations of sexual assault, officials said Thursday.

Nicholas Bloed, formerly of the Stockton Police Department, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Bloed worked with the police department from 2008 “until his recent termination,” the statement said.

The prosecutor’s office accused Bloed of committing “multiple” crimes while on duty.

In a criminal complaint, Bloed was charged with assault with intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy or oral copulation; two counts of oral copulation by force; and sodomy by force.

Bloed was also charged with five counts of assault by a public officer; three counts of seeking bribes; one count of providing compensation for prostitution; and two counts of unauthorized use of computer services, according to the complaint.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 2019 and earlier this year, according to the complaint.

The complaint does not identify the alleged victims.

The Stockton Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night. In a statement to NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento, the department said Bloed no longer worked for the department and declined to comment further.

In a statement, Allen Sawyer, a lawyer for Bloed, asked for the district attorney’s office to release grand jury transcripts in the case, saying the proceedings were a “one-sided star chamber,” where the witnesses couldn’t be cross-examined.

“Based on a review on our review of electronic communications between the Jane Does in this matter and other evidence reviewed, all sexual interactions were both consensual and often initiated by the Jane Does themselves,” Sawyer said in the statement.

In a separate statement, the Stockton Police Officers Association said the charges, if proven, “are abhorrent and reprehensible. These accusations in no way reflect the high standards and values of this association and the profession of law enforcement.”