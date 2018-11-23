Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Didi Martinez

Michael V. Hayden, the former director of both the Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency, is receiving intensive medical care after suffering a stroke earlier this week.

According to a statement released by George Mason University, which hosts a school of government in his honor, Hayden was at home when he suffered a stroke that led him to be hospitalized.

“As General Hayden begins the healing process, the family requests that their privacy be respected,” read the Friday statement issued on behalf of Hayden’s family. “The General and his family greatly appreciate the warm wishes and prayers of his friends, colleagues and supporters.”

The former CIA and NSA director served as a four-star general in the United States Air Force and has served under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The CIA’s Deputy Director Gina Haspel wished Hayden a “speedy recovery” via the agency’s Twitter page Friday evening.

“Mike’s long career of public service and commitment to national security continue to be an inspiration to all intelligence officers,” said the Trump-appointed director, whose nomination Hayden supported. “Our thoughts are with Mike, Jeanine, & their family.”

Hayden, who has spent his post-service career as a national security analyst for CNN and founder of The Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security at George Mason, made headlines in July when he was among the many former intelligence officials who had their security clearances called into question by the Trump White House.

"We all agree that the president's action regarding John Brennan and the threats of similar action against other former officials has nothing to do with who should and should not hold security clearances — and everything to do with an attempt to stifle free speech," read a August statement signed by Hayden and other ex-intelligence officers in defense of former CIA Director John Brennan after Trump revoked his security clearance.