Ex-college basketball player and wife identified as pair killed in a murder-suicide inside the Dallas medical examiner’s office

The man who killed his estranged wife, a Dallas medical examiner, inside her office before turning the gun on himself, was identified as a former college basketball player, authorities said Friday.

James "Jed" Frost, who played at the University of Missouri in the early 1990s, fatally shot his wife, Dr. Beth Ellen Frost, on Tuesday afternoon inside her office at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials said.

The shooting is still under investigation, a Dallas County Sheriff's spokeswoman said.

A key question in the ongoing probe will be how James Frost got into his estranged wife's second-floor office through the employee entrance, Dallas County commissioner John Wiley Price said.

The gunman would have needed to show an employee badge to get into the office of his wife, who filed for divorce earlier this year, according to Price.

"We're going to review all the security protocols," Price said. "I have all-access and I can't get in there."

First responders rushed to Dr. Frost's office near downtown Dallas after shots were heard at about 4:45 p.m., sheriff's deputies said.

The scene of the crime will be converted to a storage room, Price said, so no one will have to use that space as his or her office in the future.

"We don't expect anyone to occupy that office," Price said. "I'm doing it because of the incident that happened."

Missouri’s Anthony Peeler, right, gets help from teammate James "Jed" Frost as he prepares for a practice session at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., March 18, 1992. Chuck Burton / AP file

Frost, 51, was a senior on the Tigers’ memorable 1993-94 squad that went 28-4 overall and 14-0 in the Big 8 Conference under Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame coach Norm Stewart.

The 6-foot-1 guard was a walk-on who played in 79 games for the Tigers, all but six of them as a back-up.

Dr. Frost, 46, was certified in forensic pathology and had been practicing in Texas for three years, according to state medical board records. She had no record of any disciplinary action or criminal arrests.