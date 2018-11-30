Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Minyvonne Burke

The former Dallas officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man inside his apartment, which she mistook for her own, was indicted Friday on a murder charge.

Amber Guyger, 30, was arrested on Sept. 9, three days after she allegedly shot Botham Jean.

Guyger said she had left work, drove to her apartment but got off on the wrong floor and went to Jean's apartment, according to an arrest warrant.

Amber Guyger. Kaufman County Jail / via AFP - Getty Images

According to the warrant, Guyger said it was dark, she saw a figure she did not recognize and believed "she had encountered a burglar." Guyger also claimed that the person did not follow her commands.

Jean, a 26-year-old native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, died at the hospital. His mother, Allison Jean, previously told reporters that he had moved to Dallas to work at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"I have asked too many questions, and I've been told that there are no answers yet," she said. "I'm looking forward to all of the powers that be to come up with the answers."

Guyger was initially arrested on a manslaughter charge and was released from jail on $300,000 bond the same day she was arrested. She was also fired from the Dallas Police Department after an Internal Affairs investigation found that she had “engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested,” according to a tweet by Police Chief Reneé Hall.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said at the time that Guyger's firing was the "right decision."