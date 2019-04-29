Breaking News Emails
A former Detroit police officer who was fired after mocking a black motorist in a video posted on social media is now facing two lawsuits over alleged racially-motivated misconduct and abuse.
Gary Steele, who was fired earlier this year after posting the video of the black female driver, was sued Friday by that woman and a woman whose arm he allegedly broke in 2018 while trying to arrest her.
Both lawsuits were filed Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court and also list the Detroit Police Department and the City of Detroit.
Elaine Murriel, the woman who alleges Steele broke her arm, is suing for $25,000, according to NBC affiliate WDIV.
Ariel Moore is suing for $75,000 after a January incident in which Steele and his former partner, Michael Garrison, seized her car for driving with an expired license plate and forced her to walk home.
Steele filmed Moore walking and posted the video on his Snapchat account, while he remarked: "priceless" and "bye Felicia. He captioned the post: “What black girl magic looks like” and “celebrating Black History Month.”
Garrison, who is also listed in Moore's suit, can allegedly be heard in the video saying: "walk of shame."
Steel and Garrison, both 18-year veterans of the Detroit Police Department, were fired from the force after the incident, Police Chief James Craig announced in February.
"Former police officer Steele has lost the trust of those he served and can no longer provide policing services in our city," Craig said at the time.
He said in February that an investigation into Garrison's policing uncovered other cases of him making disparaging remarks about black people.
Investigators found "terms he used on several occasions, such as 'Keisha,' 'Jakes' and 'homies,' which were all derogatory, demoralizing and degrading, and yes, racially insensitive in the context of which it was used," Craig said.
Lawrence Garcia, who is representing the city of Detroit, responded to the lawsuits by reiterating that the two officers have been fired, adding that the City does not comment on pending litigation.