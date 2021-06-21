Dippin’ Dots CEO Stephen Scott Fischer distributed sexual images of his ex-girlfriend, including to her mother, during a “vicious campaign of harassment,” according to a lawsuit filed this month in Oklahoma.

Plaintiff Amanda Brown, described in the lawsuit as a traveling nurse who dated the ice cream company executive for about two years, alleges Fischer harassed her during their relationship and retaliated against her after their breakup in late 2020. Fischer, who goes by Scott, often used her private sexual images to control her, the lawsuit alleges.

“Fischer has engaged in a relentless and vicious campaign of harassment and retaliation targeting Amanda, culminating in his non-consensual dissemination of her private sexual images to third parties,” stated the lawsuit filed June 9 in the District Court of Oklahoma County. “On at least one recent occasion, Fischer delivered Amanda’s private sexual image to perhaps the most traumatizing audience imaginable — Amanda’s mother. Persistently, Fischer has accompanied his cruel behavior with statements, suggestions, or intimations to Amanda that he is too rich or powerful for her to hold him accountable.”

In the lawsuit, Fischer is named as CEO of Dippin’ Dots, “a company that generates hundreds of millions of dollars per year in revenue.”

CEO of Dippin' Dots, Scott Fischer at the Dippin' Dots booth during at Pier 36 on Dec. 13, 2019 in New York City. Gary Gershoff / Getty Images file

Fischer obtained Brown’s private sexual images “consensually and sometimes surreptitiously,” the lawsuit said.

Fischer's attorney Marci LaBranche said Monday in a statement: "Mr. Fischer is disappointed to have recently been sued by Amanda Brown, a disgruntled ex-girlfriend. Mr. Fischer has much to say about Ms. Brown’s allegations against him, as well as her own bad conduct during their relationship, including physical abuse, unlawfully taking his dog and a luxury car when he ended the relationship, and making outrageous demands for money from Mr. Fischer. However, Mr. Fischer will not try this case in the media. Instead, he will use the proper legal forum and provide these details in his answer and counterclaims to be filed next week."

According to Brown's lawsuit, the couple began dating in early 2019 and split up in late 2020. The lawsuit notes that under Oklahoma law it is a crime to disseminate without consent the private sexual image of another.

Brown seeks punitive damages from Fischer for invasion of privacy, negligence and for intentionally causing her “severe emotional distress,” the lawsuit said.

Brown received messages from Fischer in which he threatened to send sexual images he had in his possession, and sometimes said he had already sent them out, according to the suit. Those messages occurred between December 2019 and January of this year. On Jan. 14, the lawsuit said, Fischer contacted Brown’s mother.

“Fischer delivered a private sexual image of Amanda to Amanda’s mother,” the suit stated. “Fischer’s delivery was accompanied by a menacing instruction … ‘I’m sending this out tomorrow. Then I’m going to file a petition for [the dog]. I asked for a peaceful exit. I said I had a girlfriend and wanted to move on peacefully. I can hurt so much more. Watch.’”

That same day, Fischer threatened to send “nudes” to Brown’s father and her friends, the lawsuit said.

A few months earlier, in November 2020, Fischer threatened to post an image of Brown on Porn Hub, the lawsuit said. On the next day, Nov. 8, he contacted Brown and told her, “I should post your nudes on social media so you can see what that’s like,” the lawsuit read.

In additional paperwork connected to the case, Fischer’s attorneys asked the court to seal the plaintiff’s petition, redact “the unnecessary inflammatory, and hyperbolic allegations,” and enforce a protective order prohibiting all parties from such statements in public filings, the motion stated.

In it, Fischer alleges Brown absconded with his car and dog when she moved to Tennessee for a job. The motion said Fischer filed a lawsuit in Tennessee for the return of the dog.

The dog was described in the motion as a chihuahua.

According to additional records from Davidson County, Tennessee, in which Fischer is the plaintiff, he asked the court to intervene on his behalf ordering the return of the pet and vehicle.

The dog is referred to as a “white female mixed-breed dog, Microchip No. A39891251,” the Tennessee lawsuit said.

Fischer leased a 2019 Jaguar F-Pace in July 2019, according to the lawsuit. He allowed Brown to use it. But he then acquired legal title of it on March 2 for $46,441, per the lawsuit.