Ex-Idaho girls basketball coach charged with 20 counts of statutory rape faces new allegations

A former girls basketball coach charged last year with 20 counts of statutory rape in southern Idaho has been indicted on new sex crimes charges in a different part of the state, court records show.

Wade L. Schvaneveldt, 52, was arrested Tuesday morning by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of sexual battery of a minor, according to online jail and district court records.

The court records, filed in Ada County, in the southwestern part of Idaho, allege the crimes took place in February 2014 and involve a person who was 16 or 17.

Schvaneveldt, a former Soda Springs High School coach, was indicted on March 22, the same day a no contact order in the case was issued, according to the records.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on the charges and additional details about the case were not immediately available.

Schvaneveldt’s lawyer, Allen Browning, said the former coach is not guilty of the new charges, which he said "should never have been filed."

Browning declined further comment about the new charges.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the new charges were connected to crimes Schvaneveldt was accused of last year in Caribou County, near the Wyoming state line.

Schvaneveldt was arrested in that case on Sept. 2, 2022, after a joint investigation by the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, the police department said in a statement at the time.

According to a criminal complaint related to that arrest, Schvaneveldt has been charged with 20 counts of statutory rape of a person who is 16 or 17 years old for crimes that allegedly occurred in 2014 and 2015.

A judge ordered the case sealed, a district court clerk said, and additional details about the alleged crimes were not available.

Schvaneveldt entered a plea of not guilty in that case and posted $50,000 cash bond, online court records show.

Browning said a plea agreement was "in place" for those charges but declined further comment until the agreement is formally filed.

Asked whether the new charges would affect that agreement, Caribou County Prosecuting Attorney S. Douglas Wood declined to comment.

Soda Springs Joint School District Superintendent Scott Muir did not respond to requests for comment. Browning said the school fired Schvaneveldt several months before his arrest.

It wasn't immediately clear if Schvaneveldt was still in custody. According to jail records that appeared online Tuesday, he was being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.