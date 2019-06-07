Breaking News Emails
Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman who called 911 for help, was sentenced Friday to 12.5 years in prison.
Noor, 33, fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond, on July 15, 2017, after Noor and his partner responded to Damond’s call to report that she thought a woman was being sexually assaulted.
Noor testified at the trial that he heard a bang on the side of the driver’s side of the squad car and thought Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the United States and Australia, was a threat.
But a jury in late April convicted Noor of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jury found the former police officer not guilty of the top charge of second-degree murder.
Damond’s death sparked outrage in the U.S. and Australia, and her family had said they were struggling to understand how she could call police for help and end up being shot dead.
The shooting also led to changes in procedures about when police turn on their body-worn cameras — neither Noor nor his partner had activated theirs — and led to the resignation of the city’s police chief, Janeé Harteau, who stepped down in July 2017 at the request of the mayor.
Noor, a Somali immigrant who'd been on the job for two years, was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department after he was charged.
"I fired one shot," Noor testified at trial, later adding: "My intent was to stop the threat and save my partner's life," referring to his partner Matthew Harrity.
When he realized he had shot an innocent woman, Noor said, "I felt like my whole world came crashing down."
Noor was the passenger in the police vehicle and shot out the driver-side window. He testified that he fired after seeing what he said was fear in his partner’s eyes, and after seeing a woman in a pink shirt with blond hair appear at the partner's window and raise her right arm.
Damond, a life coach, was to be married and had already taken the last name of her fiancé, Don Damond.
In court on Friday, Damond read a victim impact statement in the form of a letter to his slain wife-to-be.
"Dear Justine: I miss you so much every day, every moment. I don’t understand how such a thing could happen to you, to us," he said.
Damond said the two of them had planned to go on vacation to Egypt in fall 2018, with hopes of conceiving a child that trip.
"We both lived with our hearts open, caring for others," Damond told the court. "Loving you had my heart grow in ways I didn’t even know it could."
Don Damond's mother, Sharon Sebring, also read a statement that addressed to her son's slain partner.
"I miss the joy that was in Don’s face. Now it’s gone since you were so rudely taken away," she said. "The emptiness is profound."
Damond called 911 twice that night — first just after 11:27 p.m. to report that she thought she heard someone possibly being raped and that she thought a woman yelled out “help,” according to transcripts of the calls.
Damond then called police back shortly after 11:35 p.m. to ask where officers were and wondering if they had gotten the address wrong. No evidence of a sexual assault was found, officials have said.
Her father, John Ruszczyk, has filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against Noor, Harrity, the city and police leaders, claiming a civil rights violation.
Three days after Noor was convicted, Minneapolis announced it would pay her family $20 million to settle the suit. Her family has pledged $2 million to a local charity focused on gun violence in Minneapolis.
Don Damond said in a statement after Noor was convicted that his fiancée was trying to help a woman in distress, and he noted that the Minneapolis Police Department says on vehicles “to protect with courage” and "to serve with compassion."
"Where were these values that night? Justine tried to help. She called the police department to report sounds of a woman in distress. She called them because she needed them to protect with courage and serve with compassion," Don Damond said in the statement.
"But that night there was a tragic lapse of care and complete disregard for the sanctity of life," he said.
He called on the city's mayor and police chief to ensure those values on the police logo are adhered to, and he called for "a complete transformation of policing in Minneapolis and around the country."