Ex-NBA player Cedric Ceballos posts photo from ICU as he fights Covid, asks for prayers

Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos is asking for prayers, revealing in a Twitter post that he has spent the past 10 days in the intensive care unit fighting Covid-19.

"...I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," he tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a photo of himself in the hospital with a breathing mask on.

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

In an Aug. 27 Instagram post, Ceballos said he had to postpone a meet-and-greet and golf tournament because he had tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, the former professional basketball player said he was resting at home following a stint in the hospital.

"Hopefully I will get back to the best of health and quick recovery," he said in the post.

Ceballos, 52, was a second-round draft pick in 1990. He was a small forward for the Phoenix Suns for six seasons and for three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He also played for the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.

During his NBA career, he averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 609 games. Ceballos is probably best known for winning the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest while blindfolded.