A former NFL lineman and his wife were found dead in their Minnesota home and authorities are looking for the couple's son, whom they have named as a suspect.
The bodies of Barry Bennett, 63, and Carol, 66, were found Wednesday in their home in Long Prairie by a friend who went to perform a welfare check after the couple had not returned calls or responded to text messages Tuesday, the Todd County Sheriff's Office said. Causes of death have not yet been determined.
Authorities said the couple was found dead "under suspicious circumstances."
Long Prairie is about two hours northwest of the Twin Cities.
Dylan Bennett, 22, was identified by investigators as a suspect, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle sought in connection with him was found outside of Minnesota.
The former defensive lineman played 11 seasons, first breaking in with the New Orleans Saints in 1978 and later playing for the New York Jets. He appeared in one game with the Minnesota Vikings in 1988.
The Vikings said Friday they were "saddened by the tragic loss."
"Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this difficult time," the team said on Twitter.