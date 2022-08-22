Ex-NFL player Aqib Talib stepping back from 'Thursday Night Football' after brother arrested in fatal shooting

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib will reportedly be stepping back from his recently announced role of broadcasting “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon after his brother was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Texas youth football game.

"Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family," NFL reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday.

Talib's broadcasting duties with Amazon were announced in late June. The former Al-Pro cornerback had been working as a commentator for FOX Sports. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the split.

Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, voluntarily turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail last week after youth coach Mike Hickmon was fatally shot during a game.

Officers were told that there had been a disagreement among coaching staff members and the officiating crew, police said.

“During the disagreement, the opposing coach staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male,” police said.

TMZ reported that Aqib Talib, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams across 12 NFL seasons, was also at the scene. NBC News was not immediately able to confirm the reporting.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” an attorney for the former NFL player told TMZ.

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” the attorney reportedly said.