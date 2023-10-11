Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested, faces murder charge in death of his mother

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of his 73-year-old mother, his family and police confirmed.

The former defensive back with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts was taken into custody by San Diego police after a warrant was issued for first-degree murder, and he awaits extradition to Illinois to face charges, the Maywood Police Department said in a statement to NBC News.

Brown was missing for nearly a month after the body of his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found Sept. 16 near a creek behind her home in the Chicago suburb of Maywood with “multiple injuries due to assault,” the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

The 35-year-old NFL player was caught while re-entering the U.S. from Mexico, Maywood police said.

Videos surfaced last month on Instagram of a man resembling Sergio Brown calling reports about the death of his mother "fake news." In the video, the man says he thought his mother was "on vacation" in Sinaloa, Mexico. TMZ also recovered videos of a man they identified as Brown partying in Tulum, Mexico.

Sergio Brown played football at the University of Notre Dame and went on to play for various teams in the NFL for seven seasons, including the Bills, the Colts, the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.