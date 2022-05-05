Ex-officer who injured elderly Colorado woman with dementia during arrest is sentenced to 5 years in prison

A former Colorado police officer who injured an elderly woman with dementia during an arrest in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.

Austin Hopp, a former officer with the Loveland Police Department, appeared in a Larimer County court after pleading guilty to charges related to the June 26, 2020 arrest of Karen Garner.

A federal lawsuit said police slammed Garner, who was 73 at the time, to the ground and hogtied her during an arrest.

Judge Michelle Brinegar said Hopp used his "position of power and authority to show off his toughness, disregard any sense of humanity, displayed an alarming degree of criminal thinking and caused a great deal of harm and trauma."

"This case is not about a mistake," she said before handing down the sentence. "I do think you are sorry but I don’t think you get it."

Hopp was also sentenced to three years of mandatory parole.

The arrest happened after Garner was accused of stealing about $14 worth of items from a Walmart. An attorney for Garner, who was 73 at the time, said she has dementia and sensory aphasia, which impairs her ability to verbally communicate with people or understand others’ communications. The attorney said because of the dementia, Garner forgot to pay for the items, which were retrieved by Walmart employees.

Body camera video released by the attorney showed Hopp telling Garner to stop and talk to him as she walked home. Garner was seen on the video shrugging her shoulders as she continued to walk.

Hopp then roughly took Garner to the ground and placed her in handcuffs, the video showed. A second officer, Daria Jalali, arrived on scene and assisted as Hopp walked Garner toward a police car. The video showed them struggling to get Garner in the back of the car. Hopp, according to the video, told Jalali to help him get Garner on the ground. He then hogtied her by the ankles and forced her into the car, the video showed.

Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder, fractured arm and sprained wrist, according to the suit. The city settled the lawsuit in September for $3 million.

A second video released by the attorney showed officers, including Hopp, at the police station laughing and joking about the arrest.

Hopp left the police department in April 2021. Two other officers, Tyler Blackett and Jalali, also left the department. Police did not specify whether they resigned or were terminated.

Hopp accepted a plea deal in March for the assault charge, which Garner's family opposed.

Jalali was also charged for failing to stop or report Hopp's actions and official misconduct. Her next court date is June 22, according to NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver.