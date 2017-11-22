A gymnastics doctor accused of molesting more than 130 former patients — including Olympic gold medalists Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman — pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal sexual conduct charges in a deal that will put him behind bars for at least 25 years.

Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, a grim-faced Larry Nassar admitted to abusing seven girls, three of them when they were under the age of 13. Under the terms of his plea agreement with Michigan prosecutors, he agreed to a sentence range of 25 to 40 years.

"Guilty as stated, your honor," Nassar told the judge, a hangdog expression on his face, agreeing that he had penetrated girls with ungloved fingers under the guise of medical exams and treatments between 1998 and 2015.

Larry Nassar agreed to a minimum sentence of 25 years. JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP - Getty Images

In a surprise statement to the court, Nassar, 54, said he was pleading guilty to help the community "move forward."

"I pray the rosary every day for their forgiveness," he said. "I have no animosity for anyone. I just want healing. It's time."

Any of Nassar's victims can speak at his sentencing on Jan. 12. For now, Ingham County Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina delivered a message to Nassar on their behalf.

"You used your position of trust that you had in the most vile way, to abuse children," she said.

She said it could take many years for some victims to heal "while you spend your lifetime behind bars thinking about what you did in taking away their childhood."

"You were trained as a healer, and what you did was harm them," the judge added.

While the plea hearing was taking place, Raisman — a member of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams — tweeted that she was "disgusted" that Nassar, who has lost his license, was referred to as a doctor.

"Larry is disgusting. Larry is a MONSTER not a doctor," she wrote.

Court referring to Larry as DOCTOR Nassar. I AM DISGUSTED. I am very disappointed. He does NOT deserve that. Larry is digusting. Larry is a MONSTER not a doctor. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 22, 2017

Nassar was the longtime team physician for USA Gymnastics with a busy sports-medicine practice at Michigan State University. The allegations that have piled up against him over the last 15 months shook both institutions and the sport to the core.

One by one, some of the biggest names in gymnastics came forward to say that Nassar repeatedly assaulted them. He was such a respected figure in the gymnastics world that some didn't realize they had been abused until he was arrested.

At the start of the scandal, sparked by an investigation into sex abuse in the gymnastics world by the Indianapolis Star, Nassar maintained that his "procedures" were legitimate medical practice. But his defenders dwindled after federal authorities charged him with possession of child pornography — thousands of images found on computer equipment he threw in the trash.

Even as Nassar pleaded guilty in the federal case, he was still fighting sexual assault charges leveled in two county courts. That changed last week when plea hearings were scheduled in Ingham County and Eaton County. Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts in Ingham on Wednesday; he is scheduled to appear in Eaton next week. Nassar is due to be sentenced next month in the federal case.

Prosecutors said they will not oppose concurrent sentencing and they will not prosecute Nassar for any of the other women who have filed complaints against him with police in Michigan.

Nassar, along with USA Gymnastics and Michigan State, still faces lawsuits from scores of former patients or their parents.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.