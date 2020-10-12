Ex-pizza company worker allegedly put razor blades in dough sold at Maine grocery store

The former employee of a pizza supply company was arrested in New Hampshire on Sunday for allegedly putting razor blades in pizza dough sold at a Maine grocery store, authorities said.

Nicholas Mitchell, 38, faces charges of being a fugitive after surveillance footage captured him inside the Hannaford Supermarket in Saco, south of Portland, Saco Police Department Dep. Chief Corey Huntress said.

The grocery store contacted authorities on Oct. 6 after a customer found razor blades in dough that had been bought from the store, the department said in a statement.

Mitchell was taken into custody in Dover, about 45 minutes south of Saco, the department said.

In a statement Monday, the CEO of the supply company, It’ll Be Pizza, described Mitchell as a former employee. The CEO, Mike White, said that Hannaford Supermarket — which has locations throughout Maine — issued a recall for the brand of dough that Mitchell allegedly put the razor blades in.

The supply company had told other retail distributors to also issue recalls for Aug. 1 to Oct. 11, White said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Mitchell no longer worked for the company. The statement said White would not provide additional details because of an ongoing police investigation.

Huntress said Mitchell was being held at Strafford County Jail in New Hampshire, where he faces the fugitive charge. If Mitchell is extradited to Maine he'll face additional charges there, Huntress said.

It wasn't clear if Mitchell has a lawyer. Huntress said investigators hadn't yet identified a potential motive.