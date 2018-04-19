Ex-Playmate reaches deal allowing her to speak about alleged affair with Trump

McDougal's attorney, Peter Stris, confirmed that under the terms of the settlement, McDougal can keep the $150,000 payment from American Media, while the publisher retains rights to up to $75,000 of any future profits from her story and the rights to any photographs of her already in its possession.

In a statement, McDougal said the settlement "frees me from this contract that I was misled into signing nearly two years ago."

"My goal from the beginning was to restore my rights and not to achieve any financial gain, and this settlement does exactly that," she said. The New York Times quoted McDougal as saying Wednesday that, for now, she has no plans to sell her story to a new buyer.

Stris told NBC News last month that Trump and McDougal had a 10-month affair that ended in April 2007, when Trump was already married to his current wife, Melania, now the first lady.

"It was a romantic relationship," Stris said. "They were together very often."

Trump has denied that he had an affair with McDougal.

American Media Inc. did not immediately return a request for comment about the settlement.