Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph, at twice the legal alcohol limit in fatal crash, DA says

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system before he slammed into another car, killing that driver, officials said Wednesday.

Ruggs was in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace during his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court, where a judge set the player's bail at $150,000.

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 13, 2020 in Las Vegas. Chris Unger / Getty Images file

Clark County prosecutors had asked for $1 million bail for Ruggs, who was booked into custody Tuesday night on suspicion of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death and reckless driving, officials said.

He could still face other, more serious charges stemming from Tuesday's fatal crash when Ruggs was behind the wheel of a Corvette that slammed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 at 3:39 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, police said.

The Toyota caught fire and the female driver inside was killed, near South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway.

Ruggs was clocked 156 mph 2.5 seconds before impact and traveling at 127 mph at impact, according to prosecutors.

Henry Ruggs III is making his initial appearance in court today. He was wheeled in. He is facing a charge of DUI resulting in death @News3LV pic.twitter.com/idFP2HWmVi — Kyle Wilcox (@KyleNews3LV) November 3, 2021

Blood was drawn from Ruggs shortly after the crash, showing a blood alcohol level of .161, twice the legal limit for driving under the influence in Nevada, prosecutors said.

Outside the courtroom on Wednesday, defense lawyer David Chesnoff urged the public to reserve judgement until all investigations are complete. He declined to comment on his client's speedometer allegedly reaching 156 mph.

"We're going to investigate the case. We're going to adjudicate it in the courtroom," Chesnoff told reporters. "This is America, he's entitled to his day in court."

The speedy wide receiver was cut by the Raiders late Tuesday.

Ruggs had been playing in his second NFL season out of Alabama. In 20 games of his young NFL career with the Raiders, Ruggs has caught 50 passes for 921 yards and four touchdowns.