IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III to plead guilty in 2021 deadly crash

The Raiders dropped Ruggs after he was arrested and accused of killing a woman in a high-speed crash in Las Vegas in 2021. He faces years in prison.
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on November 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ruggs has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor to measure his alcohol level after he missed a court-ordered test. Ruggs faces DUI charges after a fatal car crash.
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, in 2021.Bizuayehu Tesfaye / Pool via Getty Images file
By Phil Helsel

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will plead guilty in a 2021 high-speed crash that killed a woman, his attorneys said Tuesday.

Ruggs will plead guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor manslaughter, which will carry a sentence of three to 10 years in prison, NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas reported.

The change was announced by his attorneys during a court appearance Tuesday, according to the station.

His attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, said in a statement to NBC News that it was a first step towards resolving the criminal case.

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved,” they said in the statement.

Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph before fatal crash, police say

Nov. 4, 202101:46

Ruggs was accused of driving a Corvette at 156 mph, and with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, in the crash that killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog.

Ruggs crashed into the back of Tintor’s Toyota RAV4 at 3:39 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2021.

Tintor's car caught fire. She died of thermal injuries, according to the medical examiner.

Ruggs was dropped by the Raiders soon after the crash. The team had drafted him in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Online court records show a next court date for Ruggs on May 10.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.