Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III to plead guilty in 2021 deadly crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will plead guilty in a 2021 high-speed crash that killed a woman, his attorneys said Tuesday.

Ruggs will plead guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor manslaughter, which will carry a sentence of three to 10 years in prison, NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas reported.

The change was announced by his attorneys during a court appearance Tuesday, according to the station.

His attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, said in a statement to NBC News that it was a first step towards resolving the criminal case.

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved,” they said in the statement.

Ruggs was accused of driving a Corvette at 156 mph, and with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, in the crash that killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog.

Ruggs crashed into the back of Tintor’s Toyota RAV4 at 3:39 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2021.

Tintor's car caught fire. She died of thermal injuries, according to the medical examiner.

Ruggs was dropped by the Raiders soon after the crash. The team had drafted him in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Online court records show a next court date for Ruggs on May 10.