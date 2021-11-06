Ex-Raiders' Henry Ruggs III faces additional charges related to fatal car crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs III is facing three additional charges stemming from a car crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his girlfriend injured.

Ruggs was initially charged with reckless driving as well as driving under the influence resulting in death, both felonies. On Friday, prosecutors added two additional felonies of DUI and reckless driving, and misdemeanor gun possession, court records show.

Ruggs, 22, was arrested Tuesday after his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 shortly after 3:30 a.m. near South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas, police said.

The crash caused the Toyota to go up in flames and killed the 23-year-old driver, Tina Tintor, and her dog.

Police said the former NFL wide receiver remained on scene after the crash "and showed signs of impairment" before being taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, was a passenger in his car and was also hospitalized with injuries.

Authorities have said that Ruggs slammed into Tintor's car at 127 mph, and had been traveling at 156 mph just 2.5 seconds earlier. The athlete was released from the Raiders after the crash.

Alexander Hart, a security guard at a nearby condo complex, said he "heard screaming coming from the area of the Toyota so he went to render aid there," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

"He attempted to extract the driver but was soon overcome with smoke and heat from the flames," a detective wrote in a report.

A driver, Tony Rodriguez, also tried to help but couldn't get Tintor out of the vehicle.

"He stated he grabbed the driver and tried to pull her out of the car but she was stuck or pinned in the car. Mr. Rodriguez then explained how he was overcome with smoke and heat from the fire and had to back away from the car," the report stated.

Ruggs' attorney, David Chesnoff, previously urged the public not to jump to conclusions until all investigations are complete. Chesnoff could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Tintor's brother, Djordje Tintor, said she had been hanging out with her dog and friend at a park before the fatal collision. She had recently started a work-from-home customer service job for an insurance company with hopes for a career in computer programming, he previously told NBC News.

Djordje started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and other expenses. The page has raised over $30,000 as of Saturday morning.

"Those who knew Tina know that she was a beautiful loving soul that always put everyone before herself. Whether she knew you or not, Tina was the type of person that would give you the food off of her plate to make sure you weren’t hungry," the GoFundMe reads. "Tina was the shoulder to cry on, the ear that made you felt heard, and the friendly smile you needed when you made a bad joke. From our hearts to yours, we thank you for thinking of Tina and Max, and we really appreciate your support."