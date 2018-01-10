Ex-Texas officer gets 10-year term for teen’s shooting death

DALLAS — A jury has sentenced a former suburban Dallas police officer to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of a 16-year-old who had burglarized his SUV.

This undated photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department shows Farmers Branch Police Officer Ken Johnson. Dallas County Sheriff's Department via AP

Former Farmers Branch officer Ken Johnson received the sentence Tuesday from the same Dallas County jury that found him guilty of murder and aggravated assault last month.

Evidence presented at trial showed Johnson was off duty in March 2016 when he chased Jose Cruz and another teenager in the Dallas suburb of Addison. Surveillance video shows Johnson chased the teens with his sport utility vehicle, rammed their car and then repeatedly fired into their stopped vehicle, killing Cruz and severely injuring the other teen.

Johnson's attorneys had argued he feared for his life as he approached the teens' car.