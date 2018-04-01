"In all my six years, I never took off my top," former cheerleader Maya Bonello told the "Today" show. "Regardless of whether you took your top off or not, that was always a choice."

"If it was something you didn't feel comfortable with, you were able to not make that a part of your experience," added former cheerleader Tedi Tzinares.

Redskins team president Bruce Allen said in a statement Thursday that the organization is immediately looking into the situation and if the investigation shows that any employees acted inappropriately, "those employees will face significant repercussions."

Scrutiny over the treatment of Redskins cheerleaders comes amid larger concerns across the organization of discrimination in the cheer ranks, and about pay and work equity. All but five NFL teams — the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers — have cheerleading squads.

The Times report said the 36 Redskins cheerleaders were going to Costa Rica for a calendar photo shoot at the Occidental Grand Papagayo, an "adults only" resort on Culebra Bay.

Some of the cheerleaders who spoke with the newspaper said they were told they had to be photographed topless, although no nude photos actually appeared in the actual calendar. Some of the women also wore nothing but body paint. While some cheerleaders weren't upset about being undressed, they said they didn't know that organizers also gave all-male FedEx Field suite holders up-close access to the shoots.

That night, about nine of the women were also asked to go out to a nightclub and be personal escorts for some of the male sponsors, the Times reported. Cheerleaders who spoke with The Times said they felt uncomfortable with the Costa Rica trip. Some didn't come back to the squad the following season.

Stephanie Jojokian, the longtime director and choreographer for the Redskins' cheerleader, disputed many of the women's accounts to the newspaper, and said it was not mandatory for any members to go out with men to a nightclub. "I was not forcing anyone to go at all," she added. "I'm the mama bear, and I really look out for everybody, not just the cheerleaders."