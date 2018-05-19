Breaking News Emails
An exchange student from Pakistan and a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" were among those killed after a 17-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire at a Texas high school Friday morning, killing 10 people before surrendering, family members and officials said.
Cynthia Tisdale, who was substitute teaching at the high school and went back to work about a year and a half ago after her husband was diagnosed with cancer, was among those killed, her sister-in-law, Pamela Tisdale, said. Cynthia Tisdale was a mother of three and had eight grandchildren, she said.
Tisdale's niece, Leia Olinde, told the Associated Press that Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year. "She helped me put it on, she helped fix my hair," Olinde said through tears.
"She was wonderful. She was just so loving," said Olinde, 25. "I've never met a woman who loved her family so much."
Olinde's fiance, Eric Sanders, said of Tisdale that "words don't explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people."
Breaking News Emails
Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan, was also a victim, according to the Embassy of Pakistan and the U.S. State Department. She was in the United States on a sponsored youth exchange and study program, a State Department official said.
"We send our deepest condolences to Sabika's family and friends," the official said, adding that the U.S. ambassador will be reaching out to the family.
Also killed was student Chris Stone, his first cousin, Michelle Ellerd, told NBC News. She said the family was too exhausted to comment further. Stone's mother also confirmed that he is deceased.
Student Shana Fisher was also among those killed, family members said.
Related
Reports of an active shooter at Santa Fe High School were made to police just after 7:30 a.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET), police said. Suspected gunman Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, exited an art classroom and surrendered at around 8:02 a.m. local time, police said in court documents.
Police said he gave a statement admitting that he had shot multiple people with the intention of killing them. Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault against a public servant.
Ten other people were wounded in the shooting. One of those was Santa Fe Independent School District Police Officer John Barnes, who a source close to the investigation said was in critical but stable condition Friday.
Barnes, 49, was a retired Houston police officer, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. "John is hanging in there & the family is very hopeful," Acevedo said on Twitter.
Related
At a prayer vigil held in Santa Fe Friday, the school district superintendent said that school counselors would be on hand to help students, their families and others affected by the tragedy.
"I want you to know that as we gather here in Santa Fe tonight, the entire state of Texas embraces you, supports you, and prays for this entire community," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at the vigil.
The Houston Astros baseball team held a moment of silence before Friday’s game. "We send our thoughts and prayers to the families of those affected by the senseless tragedy at Santa Fe High School today," the team said on Twitter.
Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt has offered to pay for the funerals of all 10 victims in Friday’s shooting, Amy Palcic, senior director of communications for the Texans, confirmed Friday night.