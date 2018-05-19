Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An exchange student from Pakistan and a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" were among those killed after a 17-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire at a Texas high school Friday morning, killing 10 people before surrendering, family members and officials said.

Two teachers and eight students were killed in the shooting, the school district said.

Those killed were identified by officials as teachers Glenda Perkins and Cynthia Tisdale; as well as Kimberly Vaughan; Shana Fisher; Angelique Ramirez; Christian Riley Garcia; Jared Black; Sabika Sheikh; Christopher Jake Stone; Aaron Kyle McLeod.

Tisdale was substitute teaching at the high school and went back to work about a year and a half ago after her husband was diagnosed with cancer, her sister-in-law Pamela Tisdale said. Cynthia Tisdale was a mother of three and had eight grandchildren, she added.

Cynthia Tisdale, a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School, was killed in the shooting on May 18, 2018. Courtesy of John Tisdale

Tisdale's niece, Leia Olinde, told the Associated Press that Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year. "She helped me put it on, she helped fix my hair," Olinde said through tears.

"She was wonderful. She was just so loving," said Olinde, 25. "I've never met a woman who loved her family so much."

Olinde's fiance, Eric Sanders, said of Tisdale that "words don't explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people."

Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan, was also killed, the Embassy of Pakistan and the U.S. State Department confirmed Friday. She was in the United States on a sponsored youth exchange and study program, a State Department official said.

"We send our deepest condolences to Sabika's family and friends," the official said, adding that the U.S. ambassador will be reaching out to the family.