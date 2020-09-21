Covid-19 infections were trending upward again Monday in the United States as thousands of students returned to New York City classrooms and public health experts warned that a “twindemic” could be on the horizon as we head into flu season.

Two days after the U.S. recorded its 200,000 Covid-19 fatality, the number of confirmed cases in the country was closing in on 7 million and accelerating, according to the latest NBC News figures.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. dipped below 40,000-per-day for the first time since June on Sept. 11, the day America marked the 19th anniversary of the Al Qaeda terrorist attacks.

By Friday it was back over 40,000 again, according to an NBC News tally.

That’s still far less than the record 70,000-plus infections that were being logged in June. But the upcoming flu season could derail progress made in bringing down the coronavirus infection rate, experts warned.

“As the United States and the rest of the globe tries to gain its footing with a pandemic that has already killed nearly a million people and sickened almost 30 million, it faces another virus this fall that could devastate our progress thus far: the season flu,” Johns Hopkins University warned in a press release in advance of a conference of public health experts Tuesday that will address the issue. “That is, unless we take action now to minimize cases with effective, widespread vaccination.”

Before the pandemic, only about half the U.S. population heeded the advice of most doctors and got a flu vaccine during the 2018-19 season, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Texas, which started reopening in the spring at the urging of President Donald Trump as the coronavirus crisis was starting to spread across the South and Sun Belt, continued to lead the nation in new cases with 53,949 reported just in the last two weeks.

California was next with 49,687, followed by Florida with 37,323, figures for the last two weeks showed.

The CDC is forecasting “an uncertain trend in new Covid-19 deaths reported over the next four weeks” and predicting 3,000 to 7,100 more deaths during the week ending Oct. 10.

Trump, as he has done repeatedly since the start of the deadly pandemic, dismissed the ominous new trend line Monday as “fake news” and praised his administration’s much-criticized response to a crisis that has tanked the nation’s economy and endangered his re-election chances.

“We're rounding the corner on the pandemic,” Trump said on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” show, making a false claim that went unchallenged by his hosts. “And we've done a phenomenal job. Not just a good job, a phenomenal job.”

But right now, the U.S. accounts for over a fifth of the nearly 1 million deaths reported worldwide and over a fifth of the 31 million-plus confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 dashboard.

And Trump continues to be dogged by accusations that he lied to the American public about the dangers of the pandemic, after he was caught on tape in February privately telling journalist Bob Woodward that Covid-19 was “deadly stuff.”

