Breaking News Emails
A firefighter was killed and other people were injured when a building in Maine housing a center for people with disabilities exploded Monday morning.
The administrative building for Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP), an organization that helps disadvantaged and disabled adults, in Farmington, exploded with several adults inside, said Farmington Select Board Member H. Scott Landry.
The building was evacuated after an employee smelled propane gas. Firefighters and a LEAP maintenance worker had responded to the scene prior to the explosion at about 8:30 a.m.
"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, especially to the loved ones of the firefighter lost and others injured. I am grateful for the work of first responders who are at the scene and urge Maine people to avoid the area," tweeted Gov. Janet Mills.
It's unclear how many people were injured. Mills said the incident was under investigation.
Landry said the building, construction of which was recently completed, was reduced to a hole in the ground.
"The new building is spread all over creation," he told The Associated Press.
Landry said that five minutes before the eruption, children were being picked up from a bus stop in front of the building.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.