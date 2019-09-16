Breaking News Emails
A building in Maine housing a center for people with disabilities exploded Monday morning.
The administrative building for Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP), an organization that helps disadvantaged and disabled adults, in Farmington, exploded with at least six adults inside, said Farmington Select Board Member H. Scott Landry. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Landry said the building, construction of which finished in late spring, was reduced to a hole in the ground.
Firefighters and a LEAP maintenance worker were inside the building at the time of the explosion, Landry said. Employees had smelled propane gas before the building blew.
Landy said that five minutes before the eruption, children were being picked up from a bus stop in front of the building.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.