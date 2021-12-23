A fire at an ExxonMobil oil refinery in Texas left several people injured early Thursday after what officials and local residents suggested may have been an explosion.

At least three people were transported to hospital by air ambulance as authorities responded to the “major industrial accident” in Baytown, just over 25 miles east of Houston, officials said.

In a statement, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to the incident and that "some injuries" had been reported. It asked residents to avoid the area following the incident, which unfolded at around 1 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET).

In a separate statement, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at least four people had been injured, with three taken to hospital by air ambulance. A fourth person was also being transported to hospital, he said.

Gonzalez said initial reports suggested that "some type of explosion" had occurred inside the plant.

He said that "for now" there were no indications that nearby residents would need to evacuate the area or shelter-in-place.

Several residents took to Twitter to say they had felt an "explosion" strong enough to rattle their homes.

"Explosion at Exxon!" one social media user wrote. "It rumbled my apartment and knocked my pictures off the wall."

"Hope and pray everyone at Exxon tonight is safe," they added in another tweet, branding the incident a "HUGE EXPLOSION."

Another resident said the apparent "explosion made my house jump."

In a statement, ExxonMobil said its fire teams were "working to extinguish the fire."

"We are conducting personnel accounting," it said.

"Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the surrounding community," ExxonMobil said.

It added that industrial hygiene staff were also carrying out air quality monitoring at the site as a precaution.

The facility houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and a 560,500 barrel-per-day oil refinery, according to Reuters,

The Baytown Fire Department said its crews had not responded to the incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.