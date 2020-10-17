Explosion in Harrisonburg, Virginia, sparks fire, sends up huge plumes of smoke

An explosion in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday morning sent huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air and led to at least three people being transported from the scene.

Gov. Ralph Northam said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation, which he referred to as a gas explosion.

"First responders and firefighters are on the scene, and we have deployed state emergency personnel for additional support. Please avoid the area," he wrote.

The official Twitter account for Harrisonburg, a city about 130 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., said a business was on fire and that "a cause has not been determined."

Harrisonburg VA fire and explosion appear to be contained now. Ugly scene, explosion heard and felt miles away pic.twitter.com/vs3r6BxHaH — Josh Edmonds (@joshdedmonds) October 17, 2020

"The incident is contained to this building and there is no cause for concern related to additional structures or incidents," the tweet read. Three people were transported from the scene in unknown conditions.

A video posted on Twitter showed smoke billowing from a building. The person who uploaded the video said the explosion was "heard and felt miles away."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.