Explosion reported near plant in southeastern Texas

Authorities in southeastern Texas were responding to reports of an explosion, possibly at or near a plant, early Wednesday.
The fire department dispatch in Groves, which is north of Port Arthur, said crews were responding to "some type of explosion" but weren't sure as to the location.
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, but police in Port Neches, which is next to Groves, said residents were being asked to shelter in place.
Residents began making initial reports of the blast on social media about 1:20 a.m.
NBC affiliate KBMT of Beaumont reported that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a plant explosion but there was conflicting information as to where the blast occurred.
Shawn Dunlap, who lives in Nederland, which is next to Port Neches, told NBC News that there were two explosions, and his friend's apartment door was blown open and windows were shattered.
"It shook our house twice," Dunlap said. "It was just like a bomb going off."
William Joshua Hranicky, 20, of Port Neches, said that he told his brother goodnight and looked out the back window and “saw just orange.”
He said he told his brothers to run as the back doors blew open from the blast.
People on social media posted videos and images appearing to show a large fireball. One person who said he lives nearby said the "shockwave" of the blast was felt.
Port Neches and Groves are southeast of Beaumont and not far from the Louisiana state line.