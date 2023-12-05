House explosion rocks Virginia neighborhood as police try to serve search warrant

A home in Arlington, Virginia, exploded as police were investigating a man who fired a flare gun from inside it Monday night, police said.

Neighbors reported possible shots fired around 4:45 p.m., and police officers determined a flare gun had been fired, Arlington County police spokesperson Ashley Savage told reporters.

After 8 p.m., as officers were trying to conduct a search warrant at the house, “the suspect inside the residence discharged several rounds,” Savage said.

“The house subsequently exploded,” she said. The fire was still being put out shortly after 10 p.m.

Officials have not been able to go into the home and could not confirm whether there were any deaths. The suspect was inside when the explosion occurred, Savage said.

“At this point, we’re only aware of one individual who was inside the home,” Savage said.

Officers had been trying to make contact with the person and carry out the search warrant when the shots and the explosion occurred, she said.

The identity of the person involved in the case was not released. The circumstances of the explosion were under investigation, Savage said.

Video posted to social media showed a huge fireball and what appeared to be the roof and other debris lofted into the air during the blast.

Police officers reported minor injuries, county police said. The police department said no one had been taken to a hospital.