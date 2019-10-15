Breaking News Emails
Students at a Montana elementary school were evacuated after an explosive was found on its playground Tuesday morning.
The improvised explosive device was discovered at Rossiter Elementary School in Helena, and has since been "detonated," the Lewis and Clark County sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. No one was hurt.
"Rossiter students are being evacuated and the path for children to evacuate has been cleared," authorities said.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told The Associated Press that there was no threat made against the school prior to the IED being found, and the incident remains under investigation.
The sheriff's office said all East Helena Schools and Helena District 1 Schools were on lockdown Tuesday as authorities searched the buildings.
The state Highway Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting in the investigation.