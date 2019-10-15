Breaking News Emails
Students at a Montana elementary school were evacuated after an explosive was found on its playground Tuesday morning.
The improvised explosive device was discovered at Rossiter Elementary School in Helena. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the device had been detonated by the time someone at the school discovered it just before 8:30 a.m.
The school was not damaged and no one was hurt.
"Rossiter students are being evacuated and the path for children to evacuate has been cleared," the sheriff's office said in a statement earlier.
Dutton told The Associated Press that there was no threat made against the school prior to the IED being found, and the incident remains under investigation. The county's undersheriff, Jason Grimmis, told reporters that they are reviewing surveillance video in the area.
The sheriff's office said all East Helena Schools and Helena District 1 Schools were on lockdown Tuesday as authorities searched the buildings. The schools were cleared and the lockdown was lifted a few hours later.
The state Highway Patrol, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting in the investigation.