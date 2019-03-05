Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 4:58 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Several people on a Norwegian Escape cruise ship headed to Florida were injured over the weekend by "a sudden, extreme gust of wind," the company said.

Just before midnight on Sunday, the ship encountered a gust of about 100 knots, which is equivalent 115 miles per hour, Norwegian Cruise Line tweeted on Monday.

One passenger, Michael Patterson, tweeted that the ship "tilted" as it hit was hit by the wind. Photos he snapped and shared on his Twitter page showed chairs and debris scattered across the floor.

The @CruiseNorwegian Escape was hit be a 100+ knot gust last night. The ship tilted and damage was everywhere. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/3fNx9sFBhW — Michael Patterson (@michaelpNYC) March 5, 2019

Another image showed broken glass littered on the ground.

The company said those injured received "immediate attention" and were treated by medical staff. It's not clear how many people were on the ship or how many were injured.

The Norwegian Escape, which left New York on Sunday, was not damaged during the incident and "remains fully operational," the company said. The ship arrived at its first destination at Port Canaveral on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the company said.