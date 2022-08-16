Ezra Miller seeking treatment for 'complex mental health issues' after period of 'intense crisis'

Actor Ezra Miller has spoken out after facing allegations of abuse and other legal troubles, saying they are now seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" after a "time of intense crisis."

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller, 29, said in a statement provided to NBC News by their spokesperson.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior," said the actor, who identifies as gender nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The statement comes as Miller’s starring role in the upcoming DC Comics-adapted superhero movie “The Flash,” has faced growing scrutiny in light of their alleged off-camera behavior.

In an incident in June, a Massachusetts mother was granted a temporary order of protection against Miller. The order was requested on behalf of the woman’s 12-year-old child after a judge found the child faced “substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

In another case, lawyer and Indigenous environmental activist Chase Iron Eyes filed for a protection order demanding that Miller cease contact with his family, including his nonbinary 18-year-old child, Tokata Iron Eyes over what he described as an abusive relationship. Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court granted the order.

Tokata has previously denied their father’s allegations and in comments published by Insider earlier this month, they called them a “disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign.”

A spokesperson for Miller previously declined to comment on both of the above cases.

More recently, Miller was accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home in an incident alleged to have taken place on May 1.

Police said earlier this month that surveillance video and statements had linked Miller to the felony crime, alleging that they stole the bottles from the house when no one was home. Miller is expected to appear for an arraignment in the case on Sept. 26. A spokesperson for Miller previously declined to comment on the allegations.

The actor was also arrested in Hawaii earlier this year.

In an incident in March, Miller was accused of yelling obscenities at patrons as they sang karaoke and grabbing a microphone from a 23-year-old woman at a bar in Hilo. Miller pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct in that case and paid a $500 fine.

The mounting allegations against Miller sparked a wave of backlash, fueling a social media campaign calling on Warner Bros. to pull “The Flash,” which is scheduled to be released in June 2023.

Earlier this month, however, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav said plans to release the movie were moving ahead as scheduled.