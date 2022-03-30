Ezra Miller hit with temporary restraining order after arrest at Hawaii bar

Ezra Miller has been hit with a temporary restraining order after the "Justice League" star was accused of harassing a couple on the same day the actor was arrested at a Hawaii bar on disorderly conduct and harassment charges, according to court records.

The temporary restraining order was filed on Tuesday in Third Circuit District Court against the 29-year-old star.

Miller allegedly harassed a couple at an address belonging to a Hilo hostel on Monday, according to the petition, which was obtained Wednesday by NBC News.

Miller burst into the bedroom of the couple and told a man in the room, “I will burry [sic] you and your slut wife,” the filing states.

The actor then allegedly stole from the room a passport and wallet, which included a social security card, a driver's license and bank cards, according to the petition.

In the filing, the couple claimed Miller was stalking them and checked off a box saying they believe threats of harassment make it likely future acts of harassment will occur soon.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said to The Associated Press that police had to escort Miller off a property in Hilo after a resident called police asking for advice about removing two houseguests from his property.

Terry Prekaski, the owner, said that the couple let Miller stay with them at a hostel, the news outlet reported.

That would have been Miller's second brush with police on Monday, when the actor was arrested shortly after midnight at a bar on Silva Street in Hilo.

The actor allegedly yelled obscenities at patrons singing karaoke, grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing and lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

Quiocho said that at the bar, Miller took issue with people singing the song “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Miller was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and later released after posting $500 bail, police said.

Quiocho said that Miller has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7 for minor incidents, such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people.

It’s not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

NBC News has reached out to Miller’s representatives for comment.

Miller plays "Flash" in the “Justice League" series, is known for the 2012 film “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise. Miller stars in the series’ latest film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which is slated to be released in April.