F-18 military jet crashes near San Diego, fate of pilot not known

A fighter jet crashed north of San Diego late Thursday night, with the fate of its pilot not immediately known, authorities said.

The accident involving an F/A-18 Hornet, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, happened at 11:54 PST, the base said in a statement. The statement added the jet was not with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The crash side is "on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground," the Marine Corp statement added.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter helped in the search between 3:48 a.m. and 4:21 a.m., officials said.

The base is about 15 miles north of downtown San Diego.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.