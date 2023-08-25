IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

F-18 military jet crashes near San Diego, fate of pilot not known

The fighter, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday.
F/A-18 Takeoff
A U.S. Marine F/A-18 Super Hornet takes off from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego in 2015.Cpl. Darien Bjorndal / U.S. Marine Corps file
By David K. Li

A fighter jet crashed north of San Diego late Thursday night, with the fate of its pilot not immediately known, authorities said.

The accident involving an F/A-18 Hornet, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, happened at 11:54 PST, the base said in a statement. The statement added the jet was not with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The crash side is "on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground," the Marine Corp statement added.

A  San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter helped in the search between 3:48 a.m. and 4:21 a.m., officials said.

The base is about 15 miles north of downtown San Diego.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Elizabeth Maline contributed.