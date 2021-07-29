FAA investigating another jetpack sighting over Los Angeles

The Federal Aviation Administration is again investigating reports of a person in a jetpack flying thousands of feet above Los Angeles — near the flight path planes use to land at the city's international airport.
"A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jet pack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity," the FAA said in a statement.
An FAA spokesperson said the FBI "will work with the FAA to investigate the report as we have in the past to determine the facts."
October: Person wearing jetpack reportedly seen flying above Los AngelesOct. 15, 202001:13
The agency said it has been unable to verify any of the previous reports of jetpack sightings.
In August, two pilots on separate flights reported a jetpack sighting during their descents into Los Angeles International Airport.
"Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jetpack," one pilot said.
"Only in LA," an unidentified person said in the audio log.
About two months later, a crew member on a China Airlines flight reported something that looked "like a flight suit" passing by at 6,000 feet.