FAA investigating another jetpack sighting over Los Angeles

The Federal Aviation Administration is again investigating reports of a person in a jetpack flying thousands of feet above Los Angeles — near the flight path planes use to land at the city's international airport.

"A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jet pack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity," the FAA said in a statement.

An FAA spokesperson said the FBI "will work with the FAA to investigate the report as we have in the past to determine the facts."

The agency said it has been unable to verify any of the previous reports of jetpack sightings.

In August, two pilots on separate flights reported a jetpack sighting during their descents into Los Angeles International Airport.

"Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jetpack," one pilot said.

"Only in LA," an unidentified person said in the audio log.

About two months later, a crew member on a China Airlines flight reported something that looked "like a flight suit" passing by at 6,000 feet.