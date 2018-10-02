Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Federal authorities are investigating a police helicopter's low flight over an unruly crowd of tailgaters in the stadium parking lot before the Penn State-Ohio State game in State College last weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was looking into a complaint about the incident, in which the state police helicopter got so low it sent tents and other material flying from the rotors' downdraft.

A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter flies over a tailgate at Penn State University on Sept. 30, 2018. via Instagram

State police say the helicopter was called in after two police horses were punched and a trooper suffered a broken wrist.

Video of the helicopter posted on social media shows stunned responses by people on the ground.

Police say the helicopter pilot was trying to get low enough so people could hear an order to disperse, and increased altitude after seeing debris go flying.