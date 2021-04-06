More than 30,000 people attended the Texas Rangers home opener Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, in the first major, full-capacity sporting event in the U.S. in more than a year.

The Rangers announced a sellout crowd of 38,283 tickets sold for their 2021 home debut at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where Toronto scored a 6-2 victory.

A Texas Rangers fan celebrates with friends during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Jeffrey McWhorter / AP

Masks are mandated inside the new ballpark, though pictures from Monday's game showed many spectators not wearing them.

One noted fan not in attendance Monday was Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who declined to throw the ceremonial first pitch because Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia's move to restrict voter access.

The $1.2 billion Arlington stadium, which has a retractable roof and a listed capacity of 40,518, was the site of 30 Rangers homes games in 2020, a truncated campaign that did not allow fans inside.

But when MLB took the unprecedented step of holding neutral-site playoff and World Series games at Globe Life last fall, limited attendance was permitted.

Monday's crowd eclipsed the Super Bowl, which drew 24,835 to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7. College football's title game on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, had an announced crowd of 14,926.